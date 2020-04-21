Cass County saw no growth in positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend as the number of cases continue to rise in more populated Berrien County.
There are 22 reported positive cases in Cass County as of Monday, the same number reported Friday.
The county still has one death, and one person has fully recovered.
In Van Buren County, there were 33 positive cases reported Monday, up from 32 reported Sunday. That’s compared to 28 cases reported Friday.
Seven of those people have recovered and two have died.
Berrien County gained 20 new confirmed positive cases over the weekend, up to 164 cases reported Monday. The county now has 173 presumed positive cases, a gain of nine cases over the weekend.
The county still has eight deaths, and now 89 people have recovered from their symptoms.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.