COVID-19 vaccination efforts continued to slow this week in Berrien County, along with new COVID-19 cases.
Vaccine providers administered 3,977 doses since last Thursday, according to state data. They had administered about 4,415 doses last week and 7,602 doses the week before.
In total, as of Thursday, vaccine providers in Berrien County have administered 107,890 doses, with 47,512 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 46 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) that have received at least their first dose of vaccine, while about 39 percent are fully vaccinated.
Last week the county was at about 44 percent with one dose and 38.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Those numbers didn’t change much this week because of the added 12- to 15-year-olds that are now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.
In addition, those percentages are expected to catch up to each other as less people seek that first dose of vaccine.
Berrien data update
Berrien County recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases this week. That’s down from 270 new cases last week and 260 cases the week before.
This week the county recorded six new COVID-19 deaths and 412 recoveries.
Active cases in Berrien County are now down to about 1,067. Last Friday, they were at about 1,341.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 13,626 confirmed COVID cases, 1,553 presumed COVID cases, 12,303 recoveries, 256 confirmed deaths and 19 presumed deaths.
Average COVID-19 hospitalizations a day were 23 this week at Spectrum Health Lakeland. That’s down from an average of 31 a day last week and 34 per day the week before.
Van Buren, Cass
New COVID-19 cases remained steady in Van Buren and Cass counties this week.
Since last Thursday, Van Buren County recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. That’s about the same amount of cases the county recorded last week, but down from the 195 recorded the week prior.
Cass County has recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases and one death since last Thursday. The previous week the county recorded about 51 new cases, and the week before, about 82 new cases.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,511 COVID-19 cases and 110 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,697 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths.
About 47.5 percent of Van Buren County residents (12 and up) have at least their first dose of vaccine, and about 39.8 percent are fully vaccinated.
About 32.2 percent of Cass County residents have at least their first dose of vaccine, and about 27.3 percent are fully vaccinated.