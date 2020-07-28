Several area businesses temporarily closed over the last couple of days to clean and get their staffs tested after COVID-19 exposure.
The Livery in Benton Harbor announced on Sunday that it would be closed until further notice after one of its staff members tested positive. The business wrote on its Facebook page that the person was asymptotic, but that the staff would be getting tested just in case. In addition, the building would be cleaned.
Peat’s Cider Social in Stevensville announced on Sunday that it would close until further notice to clean and get tested, after an asymptomatic customer, who later tested positive, had been inside the business.
Clementine’s Too in St. Joseph was closed all day Friday to clean and sanitize the restaurant after someone who tested positive was in the building. It reopened on Saturday. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it will continue to require face coverings to enter and strictly enforce procedures to stop the spread of COVID-19.