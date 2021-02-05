COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland went back down to 23 on Thursday, after ticking up to 26 on Wednesday. Last Thursday the hospital reported having 18 patients admitted.
Berrien County recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to state figures. The Berrien County Health Department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard as of press time.
As of Wednesday, 17,911 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County, with 2,985 of those being second doses, according to state figures.
Van Buren County has given 7,132 doses, with 1,573 being second doses. Cass County has given 2,020 doses, with 297 being second doses.
Cass County recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while five cases were taken off of Van Buren County’s case total. Cases are sometimes reassigned to a different county if a person is tested in a different county than they reside. No new deaths were recorded in either county Thursday.
Community conversation on vaccines today
Spectrum Health is hosting its fourth virtual community conversation about COVID-19 vaccines today, this time focusing on connecting via culturally relevant messaging.
Health experts and community leaders will share insights into how we can work together to create and share messages about getting vaccinated, all while breaking down barriers and building trust.
Panelists include Jennifer Pascua, moderator, Spectrum Health; Traci Burton, entrepreneur and community influencer in Southwest Michigan; Reinaldo Tripplett, Benton Harbor Area Schools board of education member, chairman of the Miss Benton Harbor Pageant; Joe Jones, Grand Rapids city commissioner; and Bernice Patterson, PhD, Spectrum Health Lakeland Center for Better Health, clinic supervisor, mental health division.
The panel begins at 9 a.m. live on the Spectrum Health Lakeland Facebook page. It will be available to view on the page shortly after the event.