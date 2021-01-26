BENTON TOWNSHIP — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland continued to fall over the weekend.
The hospital system reported having 22 patients admitted Monday morning. That’s down from 40 patients last Monday.
In addition, Berrien County recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Last weekend the county had recorded 119 new cases.
During the same three days, the county recorded 118 new recoveries, and five additional COVID-19 deaths.
All five deaths were people over the age of 60, according to the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard. This brought the county’s confirmed death toll to 196.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,357 active COVID-19 cases. That’s virtually the same as last Monday’s tally of 1,368 active cases, meaning recoveries have not been outpacing new cases.
No new school COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties on Monday by the state. There are also no ongoing outbreaks in any of the three counties. School outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
Vaccine update
As of Sunday, Berrien County had distributed 9,164 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 800 of those being second doses, according to state figures. That’s an additional 3,220 vaccines given since the previous Sunday.
Cass County has given out 1,041 doses of vaccine, as of Sunday, and Van Buren County has administered 4,494 doses.
The Meijer Pharmacy in Benton Township has announced it will have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to seniors on Wednesday and Thursday this week, by appointment only.
Any resident over the age of 65 who would like to receive the vaccine is asked to call 269-934-6710, then press option 5 and option 0, to schedule an appointment, which is dependent on vaccine availability.
For more information and to sign up for future vaccine opportunities through Meijer, visit https://clinic.meijer.com, or text “COVID” to 75049.
In addition, the Spectrum Health Lakeland HouseCalls program began giving out COVID-19 vaccines to home-based senior patients on Monday, according to a Facebook post. HouseCalls is an option for those who have serious or chronic conditions and who are unable to travel to a physician’s office or clinic for care.
To set up a HouseCalls visit, call 985-4467. For more information, visit www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/caring-circle/programs/housecalls.
Long-term care facilities
Only four new resident COVID-19 cases were reported at Berrien, Cass and Van Buren county long-term care facilities last week, according to the state’s long-term care facilities report on Monday.
In addition, one new resident death and nine new staff cases were reported.
The four new resident cases, the one death and three of the staff cases were reported at Buchanan Meadows Living Center, which had reported 16 new resident cases the week prior.
The other staff cases were at various facilities in the three counties.