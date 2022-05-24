As cases tick up in Berrien County and exceed the high transmission threshold, one metric has remained low: hospitalizations.
Berrien County reported about 139 new weekly cases per 100,000 people or 213 new weekly cases total on Monday. Spectrum Health Lakeland’s dashboard stated there were only two ICU patients with COVID-19 and seven non-ICU patients with COVID-19 as of that same day.
For comparison, cases were in the same range in mid- to late February. At that time, Lakeland reported 45 patients admitted with COVID-19, of which four were in the ICU.
Cases have been above the high transmission threshold since May 4, according to a state dashboard. During the month of May so far, there have been six deaths.
As a new omicron variant wave passes through the country, national public health leaders estimate case counts are actually much higher than what’s being reported, as people are choosing to self test or not test at all.
The county’s test positivity rate is at 18.9 percent. As of May 21, 61.9 percent of Berrien County residents ages 5 and older had started their vaccination series. The state’s vaccination dashboard stated 55.9 percent in Berrien County had received a complete vaccine series.
For Berrien County residents most likely to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, those between the ages of 65 and 74 had vaccination rates of more than 80 percent. Those 75 and older had vaccination rates of over 77 percent.
In late March, Berrien County health officials said high vaccination rates, particularly among vulnerable groups, and high rates of prior infection provided protection to community members. At the time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated more than 90 percent of Americans had either been vaccinated or infected with COVID-19 after the initial omicron waves.
Although these measures do not deter against infection, they do protect from severe disease and death, officials said.
Berrien County residents interested in ordering four rapid COVID-19 tests can do so at www.covid.gov/tests. This is the third round of free, at-home tests the U.S. government is shipping out.