ST. JOSEPH — The number of COVID-19 positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland on Monday was double that of last Monday.

The hospital was treating 34 COVID-19 patients Monday, one of the highest number of patients the hospital has had since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Though the inpatient count has risen, the hospital is still operating within capacity, according to health officials.

In addition to the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the county’s percent positivity rate continues to increase.

Berrien County had a rate of 7.3 late last week, while Van Buren County was at 6 percent and Cass County was at 8.7 percent. County health officials have said a rate at or below 4 percent is ideal.

Berrien County recorded a new COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 80.

In addition, Berrien County added 158 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The previous weekend the county added 53 new cases.

The county also recorded 44 new recoveries over the weekend.

With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 369 active COVID-19 cases, one of the highest number of active cases the county has had since the start of the pandemic. That’s up from about 250 active cases last Monday.

The Berrien County Health Department reported Friday that many of the new cases are linked to exposures among family members, social gatherings, workplaces and other events where people are together.

School outbreaks reported by the state Monday include two staff member cases at Hartford’s Redwood Elementary School and four cases in both students and teachers at Mattawan High School.

No other outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases that are related to each other, were reported for Berrien or Cass county schools.

Van Buren County added 80 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Cass County added 53. No new deaths were recorded in either county.

Testing update

If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to a known case or work outside the home, you can get tested at many area locations.

InterCare Community Health, along M-139 in Benton Harbor, offers testing 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. InterCare takes heath insurance, but no one is turned away for the inability to pay. For more information, visit www.intercare.org/covid-19.html.

The Michigan Department Of Health And Human Services (MDHSS) is running a free testing site at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, along East Main Street in Benton Harbor. The site offers tests 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.solvhealth.com/book-online/gQNza0.

The MDHSS also has a site at Hope Community Church along Lake Street in Niles. The site offers free testing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 12-7 p.m. Thursday. To schedule an appointment, visit www.solvhealth.com/book-online/AMm2ZA.

Spectrum Health Lakeland is still offering tests at its center along Hollywood Road in St. Joseph. Appointments and doctor’s orders are required for this testing site. To schedule an appointment after a doctor’s order has been obtained, call 927-5100.

The Rite Aid pharmacies in Bridgman and Niles offer free testing by appointment through their drive-thrus. To schedule an appointment, visit www.riteaid.com/ pharmacy/services/covid-19 -testing.

To find more COVID-19 testing sites in Michigan, visit https://bit.ly/35yZX6g.

