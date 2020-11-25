ST. JOSEPH — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland hit a new high Tuesday, at 69 patients.
That’s more than the number of patients hospital officials had said last week they can reasonably take care of before staff is spread too thin – even if they have the bed capacity.
The 69 patients is up from 65 on Monday and 59 last Tuesday.
In addition on Tuesday, Berrien County recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
The additional deaths brings the county up to 102 total deaths.
Over the last seven days, the county has averaged about 133 new cases each day. Last Tuesday, the average was about 140.
Forty new recoveries were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county up to about 3,173. That’s up from about 2,416 last Tuesday.
Van Buren County recorded 67 new cases Tuesday, along with two new deaths.
Cass County recorded 35 new cases Tuesday, along with one new death.
COVID-19 tallies may not be updated over the holiday weekend. To check the latest figures, visit www.bchdmi.org, vbcassdhd.org/covid-19, or www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.