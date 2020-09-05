BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County’s trends of steady rates of new COVID-19 cases and a 3 percent positivity rate continued this week, the Berrien County Health Department reported Friday.
This is the third week in a row numbers have held steady, the fourth week since the county was ”cautiously optimistic” over virus statistics and the sixth week since virus numbers plateaued.
Berrien County gained 62 new COVID-19 cases and 76 recoveries since last Friday.
The previous week the county gained 95 cases and 87 recoveries.
In total, the county now has had 1,474 cases, 1,325 recoveries, 70 deaths and 250 presumed cases. That’s an addition of one presumed case over last week.
No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded this week. This is the first week without a COVID-19 death since July.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 79 active COVID-19 cases. Last Friday, the county was at about 93.
“We will be watching these trends closely as schools resume in-person instruction and more facilities, like gyms or pools, are now able to open in the region,” the BCHD wrote on its Facebook page Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients Friday morning. That’s down from eight last Friday.
The health department also warned Friday that people need to be taking preventative actions during the Labor Day weekend. That includes wearing a mask, washing your hands, keeping distance from others, staying home if you’re sick and keeping group gatherings small.
Van Buren/Cass
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly tally of recovered individuals Friday.
There are now 367 people recovered in Van Buren County. That’s an addition of 10 from last week. The week before, the county added 54 recoveries.
Since last Thursday, the county added 60 new COVID-19 cases and one death. In total, Van Buren County has recorded 584 cases and 14 deaths as of Friday.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 203 active cases, up from 167 last Thursday.
Cass County now has 260 total recoveries. That’s an addition of 14 recoveries since last week. The week before, the county added 30 recoveries.
Cass County added 24 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths since last Thursday. In total, the county has recorded 395 cases and 16 deaths as of Friday.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 119 active cases, down from 125 last Thursday.
Cass County’s percent positivity rate was at about 2.8 percent on Monday, while Van Buren County’s was at 3.8 percent, according to state data.