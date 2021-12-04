This year’s November COVID-19 surge has not seen the dramatic drop in cases that November 2021’s demonstrated.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 was about 424 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 439 new cases per 100,000 residents. The week prior, it was at 452 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 16th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 25 percent on Wednesday. Last week, it was 24.6 percent.
However, no people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Nov. 25 to Dec 1.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland also rose from last week.
There were about 61 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s up from the average a day for the last three weeks: 51, 45 and 37.
According to data from the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, 87 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered rose from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,801 doses this week, between last Saturday and Monday, up from 1,255 doses the week prior. The week before that, 1,732 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 151,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 68,586 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 57.3 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 51.6 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 56.6 percent with at least one dose and 51.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 393 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 486 new cases last week and 526 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 206 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 238 new cases last week and 228 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was up slightly from 25.1 percent last week to 26.7 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity jumped from 26 percent from last week to 32.7 percent this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 61.2 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 55.8 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 60.3 percent with one dose and 55.1 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 40.5 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 40 percent with one dose and 35.9 percent fully vaccinated.