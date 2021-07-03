The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County remained low this week, but rose again for the second week in a row.
The county recorded about 27 new cases this week. That’s up from 20 last week and 13 the week before.
That’s still down from the about 40 new cases recorded the first two weeks of June.
Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded this week in the county, along with 37 new recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 106 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 118 last Friday and 220 the week before.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Berrien County has recorded 13,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,640 presumed cases, 268 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,603 recoveries.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had an average of about nine COVID-positive patients admitted a day this week. That’s down from an average of 10 last week and 14 the week before.
June in review
In June, COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland remained steady. There were 11 COVID-positive patients admitted on both June 1 and June 30.
Berrien County gained about 111 new COVID-19 cases in June, the second fewest recorded in a whole month during the pandemic. The fewest was last June when 94 new cases were recorded.
June was one of the months with the fewest deaths recorded during the pandemic. Berrien County recorded three new COVID-19 deaths in June. That’s down from 16 in May.
The county recorded three deaths last September and four deaths last July.
Berrien County started June with about 515 active COVID-19 cases and ended it with about 104.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County got about 1,920 doses of vaccine into arms this week, according to state data. That’s up from the 1,245 doses given last week.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers had administered 127,717 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Berrien County, with 58,886 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 52.4 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and 48.4 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 51.9 percent with at least one dose and 47.4 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties stayed steady again this week.
Van Buren County recorded seven new cases and no new deaths. The county had recorded eight new cases last week and nine new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded six new cases and no new deaths. The county had recorded seven new cases last week and eight new cases the week before.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,684 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,809 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at about 54.9 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 50.9 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 54.2 percent with one dose and 49.8 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass County was at about 36.9 percent of residents with at least one dose and 33.7 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 36.5 percent with one dose and 33 percent fully vaccinated.