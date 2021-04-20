The steady rates in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations last week in Berrien County continued over the weekend.
The county recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county recorded 132 new cases last weekend and 181 new cases the weekend before that.
On Monday, the seven-day average for new cases per day was at about 48. Last Monday, it was at 46.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland were again in the 40s over the weekend, with 41 patients on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday the inpatient count rose to 46, the hospital reported. Last Monday, the hospital had reported having 40 COVID patients admitted.
Berrien County did record a new COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the county’s death toll to 233.
Recoveries came in at 111 over the weekend. The county had recorded 86 last weekend. Recoveries are starting to increase as it passes a month since this wave of new cases began. Recoveries are defined as those still alive 30 days after a positive COVID-19 test.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County is at about 1,513 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 1,338 active cases last Monday.
Cass County also reported a new COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 67. In addition, the county recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases.
Van Buren County recorded 79 new cases and no new deaths.
State reports
Several recent COVID-19 outbreaks at Berrien County schools were reported by the state on Monday. School outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases, who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
Lybrook Elementary in Eau Claire had two student cases, Watervliet High School had two student cases, and Brandywine Middle/High School had two student cases.
No recent outbreaks were reported at Cass or Van Buren county schools.
The state’s long-term care facility COVID-19 data was not updated by press time Monday.
Vaccine update
Over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County got 1,436 doses administered, with 557 of those being second doses.
Cass County providers administered 567 doses over the three days, with 269 of those being second doses.
Over the same timeframe, Van Buren County providers administered 2,502 doses, with 908 of those being second doses.
The South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with InterCare Community Health Network and First Congregational Church, UCC of South Haven, will sponsor a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The clinic will feature the Moderna vaccine, and it is open to anyone 18 and older. The second dose clinic is set for May 22 at the same time and place.
For more information, call 637-5171.