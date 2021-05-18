The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Berrien County has continued to surpass the amount of new cases.
Berrien County recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
During the same time, the county recorded one new COVID-19 death and 156 recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 962 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 1,067 on Friday and about 1,250 last Monday. The number of active COVID-19 cases hasn’t been below 1,000 since late March.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 16 COVID-19 patients admitted Monday morning. That’s down from 29 on Friday and 20 last Monday.
Cass County also recorded an additional COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 71. No new deaths were recorded in Van Buren County.
In addition, over the three days, Cass County recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases and Van Buren County recorded 12.
State reports
The state on Monday reported one recent local school COVID-19 outbreak. Upton Middle School in St. Joseph had two recent student cases.
School outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county long-term care facilities continue to have no recent resident COVID cases or deaths, the state reported Monday. Three staff cases in Berrien County facilities and one in a Van Buren County facility were reported.
Vaccine update
The Berrien County Health Department has walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week.
The Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+) vaccines are available 3-6:30 p.m. today at the BCHD, 2149 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor.
The Johnson & Johnson (18+) and Moderna vaccines are available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles.
The Moderna vaccine is available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph.
While walk-ins are allowed, those wishing to make an appointment can do so by visiting www.bchdmi.org/covid19 or calling 800-815-5485.