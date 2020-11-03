BENTON TOWNSHIP — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continued on its upward trajectory this weekend, while several area services announced closures on Monday.

Berrien County gained 223 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The previous weekend the county added 158 new cases.

During the same time, the county recorded 104 new recoveries, but no new deaths. Five new presumed cases were recorded.

With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 503 active COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 369 last Monday and 384 on Friday. Reporting of new recoveries is usually higher on Tuesdays, so this figure could even out more as the week continues.

Berrien County was at a 7.7 percent positivity rate for testing, as of late last week.

Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 30 COVID-19-positive patients, as of Monday morning. That’s the same as on Friday and down from 34 last Monday.

Closures

The Berrien County Trial Court’s Niles courthouse is closed now through at least Nov. 9 due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

“Our continued compliance with the county health department testing, contract tracing, quarantine and isolation protocol impairs staffing capacity to provide full operation of court services at this time,” the court stated in a news release.

No further information was released regarding how many staff members are affected. The courthouse will re-open as soon as health department directives can be satisfied, the court said.

All court hearings that were to be conducted in Niles are being rescheduled, with a few exceptions, and parties to all cases will be notified.

Niles filings and inquiries will be processed through the St. Joseph Courthouse, which remains operational.

Those with questions or concerns regarding matters set in the Niles courthouse should call the St. Joseph courthouse at 983-7111.

For more information, including how to contact each division of the court, visit www.berriencounty.org/1058/Trial-Court.

Also, Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library in St. Joseph announced Monday that it will close interior library services through Nov. 10 due to a volunteer testing positive for COVID-19, plus the spike in Berrien County cases.

The library will extend curbside services through Nov. 11, with the hope to resume interior services that day. Library staff will continue to answer phone calls. To reach the library, call 983-7167.

“We urge you all to please, take this seriously; please, stay safe and stay home if you aren’t feeling well! We don’t want the library to be the reason anyone loses a loved one. Thank you!” library staff wrote on its Facebook page.

Schools

The River Valley School District closed its Three Oaks Elementary School Monday through at least Nov. 10 due to a teacher testing positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the district said that due to several staff members being quarantined, and a statewide substitute shortage, the school will do virtual learning only and may return to face to face learning on Nov. 11.

The state, on Monday, reported two new COVID-19 outbreaks at area schools. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases that may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.

Brandywine High School had three cases among students and Paw Paw High School had four student cases.

No cases were reported in Cass County schools.

In addition, there are now nine cases related to teachers and students at Mattawan High School. Last Monday, the state reported the school had four cases.

Long-term care facilities

The state on Monday also overhauled and updated its long-term care facility data, now reporting adult foster care and home for the aged facilities in addition to skilled-nursing facilities. These updates will come once a week now.

The state reported that there are 22 new COVID-19 resident cases and three new staff cases at West Woods of Bridgman, including three new resident deaths.

In addition, five new resident deaths and two new staff cases were reported at Pine Ridge and Rehabilitation Center in Stevensville.

Riveridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Niles had one new resident case and one new staff case.

Bronson Commons in Mattawan had two new staff COVID-19 cases.

No facilities in Cass County had any new cases.

This data can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Van Buren/Cass

Van Buren County gained 127 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Last weekend the county added 80 new cases.

Cass County added 73 new cases over the weekend. Last weekend, the county added 53 new cases.

No new deaths were recorded in either county over the three-day period.

Van Buren County’s percent positivity rate rose to 10.5 percent late last week, while Cass County’s rose to 11.3 percent. Those are historically high rates for the two counties.