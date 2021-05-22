COVID-19 vaccination efforts increased this week in Berrien County, while the number of new cases continued to fall.
Vaccine providers in the county administered 5,889 doses since last Thursday, with about 3,328 of those being second doses, according to state data. They had administered about 3,977 doses last week and 4,415 doses the week before.
In total, as of Thursday, vaccine providers in Berrien County have administered 113,779 doses, with 50,840 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 47.9 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) that have received at least their first dose of vaccine, and 41.7 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Last week, the county was at about 46 percent with one dose and 39 percent fully vaccinated.
Berrien data update
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continue to fall.
The county recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases this week, down from 144 cases last week and 270 cases the week before. The county also recorded about 61 new presumed COVID-19 cases this week.
During the same time, the county recorded 336 recoveries.
This week the county recorded five COVID-19 deaths. Last week the county had recorded six.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County is at about 852 active COVID-19 cases. The county was at about 1,067 active cases last Friday and 1,341 active cases the Friday before.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 13,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,614 presumed COVID-19 cases, 261 confirmed deaths, 19 presumed deaths and 12,639 recoveries.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland averaged about 19 patients a day this week. That’s down from an average of 23 a day last week and 31 a day the week before.
Van Buren, Cass
New COVID-19 cases fell sharply in Van Buren County and declined steadily in Cass County this week.
Van Buren County recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases and one death this week. That’s down from the 111 cases recorded the last two weeks.
Cass County recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases and one death this week. The previous week the county recorded about 59 new cases, and the week before, about 51 new cases.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,559 COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,737 cases and 71 deaths.
About 50.3 percent of Van Buren County residents (12 and up) have received at least their first dose of vaccine, and about 42.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at about 47.5 percent with at least one dose and 39.8 percent fully vaccinated.
About 33.8 percent of Cass County residents have at least their first dose of vaccine, and about 28.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday, the county was at about 32.2 percent with at least one dose and 27.3 percent fully vaccinated.