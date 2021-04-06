All Berrien County residents ages 16 and up can now get a COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Sunday, 37 percent of Berrien County residents have received at least their first dose of vaccine, with 22.2 percent fully vaccinated.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) and Spectrum Health Lakeland announced in a joint news release Monday they will continue to prioritize residents based on highest risk, including older residents, those with underlying medical conditions, and frontline/essential workers.
In addition, the two organizations are urging residents to continue taking COVID precautions, like social distancing, hand hygiene, face coverings and staying home if feeling symptoms of illness, as new cases continue to rise.
“Community members are also strongly encouraged to consider receiving a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and those around them,” the organizations wrote in the news release.
The health department and Lakeland, along with many area pharmacies and health centers, continue to get more and more vaccine allocations each week.
Local providers are getting Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is only available to those ages 16 and 17 with parental consent.
As of Sunday, Berrien County vaccine providers had given 72,031 doses of vaccine, with 26,074 of those being second doses.
Upcoming clinics
The BCHD had several vaccine clinics with appointments still available on its website on Monday.
It is holding a Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine this Friday at the Lincoln Township Fire Department; a Moderna clinic April 14 at the Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College; and a Pfizer clinic April 17 in the Niles High School gymnasium.
To self-schedule an appointment, visit bchdmi.org/COVID19. Those with limited internet access can call 1-800-815-5485.
The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center announced Monday that the BCHD will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics on April 22 and May 20 at the center, 3271 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph.
Vaccines administered will be a two-shot combination, and second appointments will be scheduled during the first shot appointment.
The clinics are by appointment-only. To schedule, call 429-7768.
Data update
Berrien County recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county had recorded 118 new cases last weekend, and 84 new cases the weekend before.
No new confirmed deaths were recorded over the weekend in Berrien County, though a presumed death was added.
A presumed death is someone who did not have a confirming COVID-19 test, but had contact with a known case and had COVID-like symptoms. It could also include someone who tested positive through a rapid test. Some rapid tests only count as a presumed positive, local health officials have said.
With deaths and recoveries, the Berrien County has about 1,162 active COVID-19 cases. Last Monday the county had 941.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland continued to be in the upper 20s over the weekend. The hospital reported 29 COVID-positive patients admitted Saturday, 25 on Sunday and 27 on Monday. Last Monday the hospital had 22 COVID patients admitted.
Michigan, on Monday, reported no recent COVID-19 outbreaks at Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools.
The state’s long-term care facility report was not updated.
Van Buren/Cass
Van Buren County saw a huge jump in new cases over the weekend.
The county recorded 122 new cases over the three days. Last weekend the county had only recorded 42 new cases.
Cass County stayed steady though, with 42 new cases recorded. Last weekend the county had recorded 44 new cases.
Cass County did record a new COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing its death toll to 64. No new deaths were recorded in Van Buren County.
As of Sunday, COVID-19 vaccine providers in Van Buren County had given 35,510 doses of vaccine, with 12,354 of those being second doses.
Vaccine providers in Cass County had given 14,597 doses of vaccine, with 5,036 of those being second doses.