BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County broke its record again this week for the most number of new COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
The county has gained 1,124 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday. This is a rise from 1,066 new cases reported last week and 795 the week before.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases a day was 160, on Friday. That’s up a little from the daily average of 152 last Friday.
The county also recorded nine COVID-19 deaths this week – the deadliest of the pandemic since late May.
Berrien County did record 295 new recoveries this week. Those are people who are alive 30 days after a positive COVID test.
With deaths and recoveries, the county stands at about 3,520 active COVID-19 cases, or people who have not yet recovered or died from the virus. That’s up from about 2,700 last Friday.
In total, since March, Berrien County has recorded 6,091 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths and 2,463 recoveries. The county also has 480 presumed cases of COVID-19; an addition of 42 since last Friday.
COVID-19 patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland averaged about 62 each day this week. That’s up from an average of 55 a day last week and 45 the week before. The patient count was at 66 Friday morning.
Van Buren/Cass
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department did not update its COVID-19 case, death or recovery tallies Thursday or Friday this week.
Based on data reported by the state, Van Buren County recorded 444 new COVID-19 cases this week. That’s compared to 427 last week and 400 cases the week before.
Cass County added 262 this week, based on the state data. That’s compared to 187 last week and 293 the week before.
Van Buren County had a big week for deaths as well, recording 10. Cass County recorded one death this week.
In total, since March, Van Buren County has had 2,576 cases and 39 deaths.
Cass County has had 1,964 cases and 29 deaths.