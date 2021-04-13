The current wave of COVID-19 infections did not let up over the weekend as COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland remaining in the 40s.
The hospital recorded 46 patients admitted Saturday, 43 on Sunday and 40 on Monday. That’s at about 78 percent of the hospital’s capacity for COVID patients, according to state information.
In comparison, the hospital had 27 COVID-positive patients admitted last Monday and 22 the Monday before that.
Berrien County recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death over the weekend.
That’s down slightly from the 181 new cases recorded last weekend, but up from the 118 the weekend before that.
In addition, 86 new recoveries were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,338 active COVID-19 cases. Last Monday the county was at 1,162 active cases, and the Monday before that, 941 active cases.
Van Buren and Cass counties also each recorded a new COVID-19 death over the weekend.
In addition, Van Buren County recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases over the three days, and Cass County recorded 52.
State reports
The state reported on Monday two recent COVID-19 outbreaks at area schools. Those outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases that may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
Eau Claire High School recently had six student cases, and Countryside Academy’s preschool/elementary recently had two student cases.
No outbreaks were reported at any Cass or Van Buren county schools.
The state did not have its long-term care facility COVID report or vaccine dashboard updated by press time Monday.
Upcoming vaccine clinics
Spectrum Health Lakeland is holding a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Thursday at Lake Michigan College in Niles, 1905 Foundation Drive. Second doses will be given on May 13.
Anyone 18 years and older can schedule a vaccination appointment by calling 927-5100, or by self-scheduling online at spectrumhealth lakeland.org/vaccine.
The Berrien County Health Department is holding a Johnson & Johnson clinic on Thursday at its offices, 2149 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, and a Pfizer clinic on Saturday at Niles High School, 1441 Eagle St., Niles.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those ages 18 and up. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those ages 16 and up. Those under 18 must have a parent/guardian present to provide consent to get the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit bchdmi.org/covid19, or call 1-800-815-5485.