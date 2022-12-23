Friday’s winter weather was the cause for several accidents, including one involving several semi-trucks on I-94 near Watervliet, according to Michigan State Police.
“There was a nine semi-truck crash and then there was a seven-car pileup that took place while they were policing the nine semi crash,” said Spl/Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer with the Fifth District headquarters in Paw Paw. “But there were other crashes that were taking place in and around that area, up and down the I-94 corridor all day long.”
He said the crashes happened around mile marker 41.
Robinson said parts of I-94 were shut down on and off all day, including a patrol vehicle being hit near mile marker 48. Luckily, he said there had been no serious injuries as of 4 p.m. Friday.
“It’s been one of those days where we’re trying to work through cleaning up old crashes that are languishing out there because new crashes are following them. So we’re picking and choosing the most serious ones,” he said. “We’re trying to work through this as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
He said motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.
Another accident Friday on I-94 involved a Lincoln Township fire truck.
Lt. Jeremiah Koch with the Lincoln Township Fire Department said the fire truck was blocking traffic near eastbound mile marker 23 due to a different accident when it was hit by a minivan around noon Friday.
“Everybody’s OK. The van had airbags deployed,” he said.
Koch said because there were several accidents in the eastbound lane of I-94, it was shut down for much of the afternoon from mile marker 4 to 41.
“It’s complete whiteout conditions. The ice on the roads is ridiculous, but there’s still a lot of cars out,” he said. “I would advise that people stay home.”