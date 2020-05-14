As financial uncertainty is on the minds of thousands in Southwest Michigan, a litany of banks and credit unions have rolled out several changes to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of these measures have meant closing off lobbies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, streamlining drive-thru options and revamping online capabilities.
United Federal Credit Union focused on communication with its members early on in March to let them know their drive-thrus and ATMs were still open.
“Our primary focus from the beginning has been the health and the safety of our members and employees,” said James Knight, chief sales and service officer at United. “This was going to cause everyone to evolve.”
Knight said they expanded their online mobile banking and allowed for in-person conversations based on what was scheduled ahead of time.
In addition to members, quarantine measures have affected employees at local financial institutions.
Most of United’s back office has been moved to a remote operation. Branch staff are still working as no one has been laid off or furloughed.
“We’ve maintained hours and allocated additional resources to service our call center, which has worked out well because our call volume has been breaking records,” Knight said. “In fact, through the end of last month, we had received as many chats as we did for all of 2019. We broke our call volume well over 60,000 calls – just for the month.”
Knight said the amount of calls they’ve been getting on mortgages have been crazy. Many have inquired about deferring loans.
From mid-March and through the end of April, Knight said United has deferred $3.5 million in loan payments.
“If we can do that at no cost to members, then they don’t have to choose between their financial health and putting food on the table,” he said. “Right now people helping people is the best thing we can do for them.”
While transaction counts at Honor Credit Union’s locations have decreased due to members not coming in to the physical locations during the health crisis, there has been a substantial increase in the call, chat and text volume.
Stacey Dodson, Honor’s interim vice president of marketing, said members are adapting well to the digital solutions and using those platforms to conduct their banking transactions and needs.
The number of loans has soared at Honor, especially with the number of small businesses seeking help as many were deemed non-essential and forced to close.
In the first wave of funding, Dodson said Honor helped 250 businesses secure loans worth more than $20 million. In the second wave of loans, Honor helped 180 business get approved for funding that totaled more than $9 million.
Dodson said they proceeded to get the word out to members through email and social media. That meant sending out daily updates and creating video tutorials on how to use any of the online services that members may not have used in the past in accessing their money.
“It became very important to us to use all possible channels to communicate with our members,” she said.
The cleanliness factor
United modified its cleaning practices to be in line with the guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Knight said every market was hit differently by region. He said they received word of everything in Nevada first and made changes as everything moved across the country.
“We’ve provided the frontline staff with a cleaning schedule so they know how often they have to clean everything – right down to the ATMs that require a special solution,” Knight said.
United has also been giving away pens to members so they don’t reuse the writing utensils, corporate facilities are being cleaned more often, and high-touch areas are being focused on for sanitation.
“It’s just a different way of life for all of us,” Knight said.
At Honor, Dodson said they saw a renewed focus on sanitation since the lobbies were closed in March. That included an investment in cleaning supplies and face guards and masks.
“Our team began practicing social distancing as well,” Dodson said. “We made cleanliness as we always did before, but it became a top priority that were were following guidelines.”
Honor made its changes to how its branches would operate shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s executive order.
“Because we worked in coordination with each other to continue serving our members, we were able to make that shift,” Dodson said. “This was uncharted waters.”
She said additional measures will be made to keep the public safe once their buildings are re-opened.
As for what challenges United faces for the rest of the pandemic, Knight said he doesn’t know what normalcy will look like in the near future.
“I’m very thankful for the position that our credit union is in,” he said. “The challenge is making sure we are doing what we can to have a positive impact in the communities that we serve.”