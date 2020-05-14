St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.