BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Cemetery Board members recently found out that there is still no plan in place to bring on a new manager of Crystal Springs Cemetery, even though the current manager is leaving in less than two weeks.
Cemetery Board President Lisa Varrie said during the city’s Legislative Committee meeting Wednesday that City Manager Ellis Mitchell told her that he would have an update at that meeting.
“We requested something three meetings in a row,” said Varrie, who was recently appointed to the cemetery board. “We never received any information.”
Bert Edquist, who will turn 70 this year, gave the city the required 120-day notice in November that he is leaving on March 15. He also owns North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Township, Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, Crematory and Gardens in Niles and North Shore Event Center in Benton Township.
According to the 20-year agreement negotiated in 2013 by then-Emergency Manager Tony Saunders II, Edquist agreed to buy the existing cemetery equipment for $100,000 and to pay a one-time $25,000 management fee.
Edquist said no one from the city has talked with him about buying the cemetery equipment, which includes the office equipment. He also needs to know if he should shut the utilities off or have them transferred to the city.
Commissioner Sharon Henderson, who chairs the committee, said the problem is that Edquist signed a 20-year contract and is quitting after only six years, leaving the city with a huge problem.
“Now the city has to fall back and intercede because you didn’t do your job,” she said.
Commissioner MaryAlice Adams said the cemetery was a mess before Edquist took over, and that the city should work with him so he continues managing the cemetery.
“I think we can make this happen and work with this gentleman, trying to come behind somebody else and fix their mess, with missing records, missing bodies, missing money, and everything else that occurred way before he showed up,” she said.
Adams said the city was given plenty of notice that he is leaving.
“We knew this day was coming, and we cannot allow our cemetery to go untouched,” she said.
Varrie said that since she is new on the cemetery board, she doesn’t know all of the history. But she said she had personal experiences with previous managers that were not pleasant. She said that several years before Edquist started managing the cemetery, she wanted to put a headstone on her grandmother’s grave.
“They couldn’t find her,” she said. “I was told by the guy that was there before ... ‘It’s been so long. Why do you care now about putting a headstone down there?’”
Varrie said she has family members who have dealt with Edquist, and they say they were treated very professionally.
Edquist said that the records at Crystal Springs when he took over were “very challenging,” causing him to hire someone about a year ago just to go through the old records to try to figure out where everyone is buried. Throughout his six years of managing the cemetery, he said he’s had to correct several problems that were created before he took over, such as bodies not being buried in the correct place.
Part of the problem is that people prepaid for burial plots before he took over, but they weren’t accurately marked down in the records.
Edquist said he’s willing to continue to help families bury their loved ones, but the city has to take the legal responsibility and take over the cemetery’s maintenance.
Henderson said she would never want to personally do business with him. She said the city will get back with Edquist at a later date.
Mitchell didn’t comment on the cemetery issue during the meeting and was unavailable for comment after the meeting.