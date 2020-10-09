SOUTH HAVEN — A restaurant chain known for its Wisconsin-inspired butter burgers and frozen custard plans to open a new eatery in South Haven Township.
Township planners on Wednesday unanimously approved a site plan for a Culver’s restaurant to be built at the intersection of Phoenix Road and Cecilia Drive on land in front of Coastal Crossings apartments.
The 4,186-square-foot dine-in and drive-through restaurant will be developed by Bayland Buildings of Green Bay, Wis., according to Mark Odland, township planning commission chairman. Odland said he did not immediately have the name of who the owner is, but did say the owner owns several other Culver’s restaurants in Southwest Michigan.
When Culver’s opens, plans call for it to have 104 interior seats, 24 exterior seats and 16 employees, according to Odland.
Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, an exact time frame has not been given for when the restaurant will be built and open for business.
“It’s conditioned upon many factors including weather, bids, schedules, etc., but they are trying to move this along on an expedited basis,” Odland said.
Culver’s was started in 1984 by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents, George and Ruth Culver, in the family’s hometown of Sauk City, Wis.
The family specialized in making culinary products familiar to and well-liked by people in Wisconsin, including butter burgers, frozen custard, and more recently fish fillet sandwiches and cheese curds.
Over the years, Culver’s has expanded to more than 740 locations throughout the United States.
There are now 72 Culver locations in Michigan, according to the company’s website. Five more, including the one in South Haven, are scheduled to open in the near future.