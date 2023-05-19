DAR gravesite unveiling

Gordie Freestone and Steve Overton, great-great-great grandsons of Lucretia Reed Wood, unveil her grave marker during a May 12 ceremony at Thomas Cemetery in Bangor Township.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

BANGOR — For more than a century the grave marker for Lucretia Reed Wood has remained untouched at a small cemetery in Bangor Township.

Like dozens of other gravestones in Thomas Cemetery, Wood’s marker notes her birthday and date of death.