Dave and Hannah Heyn are on a mission to help others

BRIDGMAN — Dave and Hannah Heyn have dedicated their lives to helping the most vulnerable among us – from foster children to the working poor to the homeless.
“The more people you can help who cannot return the favor, people you can extend care to or kindness to, who do not repay, the better off you are,” Dave said.
The former youth pastor and his wife, both 42, met while Dave was in school at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. Now, they’ve been married for 20 years and have four children, Lydia, 17; Trey, 15; Zoey, 12; and Mikey, 9.
The couple runs the nonprofit Harbor Country Mission, which operates the HCM Warehouse along Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman and HCM Vintage Finds, an antique store farther down the road in Sawyer.
“I tell people I was a pastor for a long time, and I did church on Sundays,” Dave said. “I literally feel like I do church every day now. I love what we’re doing here.”
After working for more than 13 years in Sawyer, and another two and a half in California, Dave stepped away from the ministry to focus on Harbor Country Mission, which received its nonprofit status while they were on the West Coast.
“We lived in a church parsonage, and people know that they can go to a church for help, they know that there’s a pastor there,” Dave said. “We would many times give bags of groceries out of our cupboard. We would have people join us at dinner. We’d even have people stay in our basement at times. ... It encouraged us in so many ways to formally help more than just our back door.”
Harbor Country Mission was founded in 2013. Now, the Heyns and dozens of volunteers assist thousands of people every year. Last year alone, the nonprofit helped repair 186 homes, donated 33 cars, gave away 65,000 items from the free room at the HCM Warehouse, helped feed hundreds of pets and raised funds to help locals eliminate medical debt.
As Harbor Country Mission’s reach has grown, so has its recognition. Last year, it was among the finalists for Best Local Antique Store, Best Local Resale Store and Best Local Nonprofit Agency in The Herald-Palladium’s annual Readers’ Choice awards. Then, earlier this year, it won the inaugural Nonprofit Excellence Award at the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber and Cornerstone Alliance 2020 Business Recognition Breakfast.
“It was basically like winning a Grammy,” Hannah said of the excellence award. “That’s what we acted like. ... First I was like, our name’s on the board, then when they say the name ...”
“To even be named among the other great nonprofits I thought was a win,” Dave added. “It affirms that we are a great organization, and we are doing great things, and we are making a difference. And then, I could not believe, I could not believe, that we won.”
“People, for probably three months after, came up and said it was so much fun to see such excitement,” Hannah said. “I think ’cause we were new, and we are real passionate, because we’re both so involved, it just meant so much. It’s not like we’re going to a meeting, we’re moving the stuff, so it was just so exciting.”
To help staff their two locations for six to eight hours a day, seven days a week, the Heyns get a little help from their friends.
“The working poor have one thing they don’t have, and that’s time,” Dave said. “So when we opened this facility (the HCM Warehouse), we said we’d be open every single day from 11 to 5. I remember telling Hannah, ‘I might have to sit at the desk, who’s going to run it?’ Every person who we helped in those first couple of weeks, we just said, ‘Is there a time that you could sit at the desk and help manage it for us? Is there an hour we could get?’ Within two weeks, every hour was covered.”
It wasn’t the first time the community realized their work was important and stepped up to help. When the nonprofit was looking to purchase the HCM Warehouse property, a matching grant and enough donations poured in within six weeks that it was paid for.
When he was still a pastor, Dave ran the church garage sale every year. One day, a woman came looking for some money to help buy a new fridge.
“I thought to myself, I just had one donated. It’s in our storage,” he said. “So I could give you the money, or I could just give you the item that you need. I remember thinking, why don’t we just use all these items that have been donated to get to people who need them? That just makes sense.”
A 10-by-10-foot closet was filled with items that could be given away. It was called TAG (take some items and give some time).
“That TAG event that we would run about once a month, giving away items, encouraging people to volunteer in the closet, really that’s where (Harbor Country Mission) was birthed,” Dave said.
Before long, the closet was moved to three storage units: one for tools to do home repairs, one for free items and one for materials. From there, it was moved to the 5,000-square-foot HCM Warehouse.
Those who are on a low, fixed income, who are on food assistance or who have experienced a recent hardship (like a house fire or loss of job), can qualify for five items from the free room, one appliance, one large piece of furniture and unlimited clothing every week for free. Then, one Friday a month, all the outdated items at both locations are pushed into the parking lots and offered for free to anyone in the community.
“It’s a great time for us to kind of clean out our warehouse, clean out our antique store and make room for more donations,” Dave said.
“I think the big thing is that we weren’t trying to draw reasons people couldn’t get from us,” Hannah said. “We have been helping people long enough to know that a lot of places have very strict policies, which I think can be helpful, and you can see why they have them, but our big thing is finding ways to help as many people as we can without the red tape.”
Harbor Country Mission volunteers also go out into the community to help others. They’ve helped build wheelchair ramps, fix doors, install windows and even helped one elderly lady move from a rehab center back into her home.
The Friday and Saturday work days have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as has the Mission’s pick-up service. The pandemic shut down the antique store, the nonprofit’s primary source of income, but the HCM Warehouse remained open during the state’s stay-at-home orders.
Besides helping others through the nonprofit, the Heyns help others much closer to home, too.
“Dave’s parents did (fostering) while he grew up,” Hannah said. “We always thought we’d do it, we just didn’t know the timing of it. Once we had our third child, we knew we were done having kids, and we thought we would start getting licensed then.”
The couple recently fostered two siblings for two years, and then a newborn for seven weeks. But it was an 18-month-old who really grew on them during his 2 1/2 years of foster care with the family.
“One of the phrases we said back then was, it wasn’t so much that we chose him, in many ways he chose us,” Dave said of their son, Mikey. “When you’ve been with a child for that long, attachment grows. Now, all of a sudden, it’s like, oh he’s coming up for adoption? Well he’s obviously ours. There’s no question. Once that threshold is over and parental rights are terminated, and a child comes up for adoption, if he’s in that home and he’s a great fit and he’s attached, you don’t uproot that. Mikey’s just been the greatest.”