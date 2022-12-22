Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. High 34F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Snow heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions...especially late. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Ausco Products Inc. has introduced a new jack, which is standard equipment on some Chrysler Corp. pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles. The Benton Township company is the largest volume producer of automotive screw jacks in North America. The new jack has several patented design features.