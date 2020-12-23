The fourth annual “12 Bars of Christmas” walking tour and scavenger hunt raised more than $3,600 for the Care Friends charity, event organizers said. The event consisted of 27 teams of four to six members who collected money and toured a dozen St. Joseph establishments, acquiring puzzle clues and scavenger items. The event was co-sponsored by L&L Beverage and radio station WIRX. First place for the most money raised was a team led by Nikki Brown. First place in the puzzle competition was a team led by Robert King.