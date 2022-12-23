25 years ago – 1997
The St. Joseph City Commission approved placement of a historical marker at the Korean War Memorial in Lookout Park. The plaque will be engraved with the names, rank and counties of 33 men who lost their lives in the Korean War. The names of three men who lost their lives during training will also be included.
35 years ago – 1987
Don Alsbro, a Lake Michigan College physical education instructor, won the senior men’s singles consolation title at the recent Wisconsin Open Badminton Tournament in Waukesha, Wis. Alsbro defeated Gerry Schmitt of Dearborn, 15-3, 15-2.
50 years ago – 1972
A card containing packets of gold, frankincense and myrrh arrived from the Holy Land in time to help Samuel Sipes of the city of David have a more meaningful Christmas. Sipes says he obtained the gifts of the Three Wise Men through the Holy Land Christian Mission.