25 years ago – 1997
A dog that fell unconscious Tuesday morning in a smoke-filled Benton Township home was rescued, thanks to a high-tech thermal imaging mask now available to local firefighters. The mask allowed township firefighter Roger Jordan to locate the small dog in the darkened living room. The camera saw body heat and did its job.
35 years ago – 1987
Benton Harbor’s Creative Arts Academy and Mars Elementary School in Berrien Springs have been chosen as “exemplary schools” by the State Board of Education. The schools were among the 20 selected from the 89 elementary schools that applied.
50 years ago – 1972
Frederick S. Upton and his wife, Margaret, are giving a new electronic organ as a Christmas present to the First Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Joseph. The organ will be used in the Carrie Upton Chapel of the church, which was named for Upton’s mother.