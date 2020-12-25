C-SPAN, the cable TV network known for its broadcasts of Congressional proceedings and public affairs programs, is coming to Buchanan. C-SPAN will be broadcasting live from a satellite-equipped bus on Jan. 4, during the network's “Washington Journal” program. The bus will be parked on the site of the new Buchanan common project, according to Bill Mathews of the Four Flags Tourist Council. They are doing a segment on cities named after presidents. He said he's been told the network plans to interview the mayor, school children and others to get an understanding of local history.