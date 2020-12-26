Ken Cholewa of Berrien Springs and four of his brothers have created Blessings – Expressions of Faith, a company offering a collectible series of handcrafted nun dolls whose habits replicate those of many Catholic orders. The other brothers involved are Tom, Dan, David and Tony. Tom and Ken earlier operated Genuine Nun Doll Inc., which they started in St. Joseph in 1986, and moved to Benton Harbor in 1989. The 20-inch tall vinyl dolls are being manufactured by a company in Ohio. The habits the dolls wear are being sewn in St. Joseph. An 18-page catalog will be ready to mail in January.