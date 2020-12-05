It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the third graders in Martha VanderWeide’s class at Brown Elementary School in St. Joseph Township. The youngsters were treated to a Christmas tree from Gary and Paula Ludwig, whose son, Brian, is a class member. As luck would have it, the tree farm is a short walk down the street to Francis Wilder’s. Wilder has more than 2,500 trees on a couple of acres at his residence. In addition to selecting their tree, the children got a tour of a small orchard and viewed several beehives.