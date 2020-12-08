Project Daymaker Winnebago will be stopping in Benton Harbor on Tuesday to provide free shampoos and haircuts to the homeless and needy. It is sponsored by Aveda Corp., a Minneapolis-based maker of beauty products, according to Shelly Pallas of St. Joseph, an Aveda account executive. Local salons and hairdressers in the area raised more than $8,700. This made Benton Harbor one of the first stops. Because of the large amount of money earned, Benton Harbor will be visited by the traveling salon often.