New COVID-19 cases continued to decrease over the weekend in Berrien County, while hospitalizations held steady.
The county recorded 76 new COVID cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That’s compared to 133 new cases last weekend and 260 cases the weekend before that.
It also recorded an additional 15 presumed cases over the weekend.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland stayed steady over the weekend, with 43 patients on Saturday, 48 patients on Sunday and 42 patients on Monday. Last Monday, the hospital reported 40 patients admitted.
Berrien County gained 543 recoveries over the weekend. That’s compared to 356 last weekend. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the county’s death toll at 159.
The recoveries brought the county’s number of active cases down to about 2,220 as of Monday. That’s compared to 2,954 last Monday and 3,726 the Monday before.
Cass County recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday, while Van Buren County recorded 71.
Both counties also added two additional COVID deaths over the five-day period, bringing Cass County’s death toll to 43, and Van Buren’s to 70.
The state did not update its long-term care facility or school COVID outbreak reports on Monday.