St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.