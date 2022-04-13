220413-HP-beef-prices1-photo.jpg

Jason Zeilke, 15, checks on a 2,000-pound Hereford bull Friday at his family’s farm in Coloma.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

When local farmers saw the expanding market for higher quality beef, they took the bull by the horns.

In the last two years, farmers say demand for locally grown meat has surged in Southwest Michigan.

220413-HP-beef-prices2-photo.jpg

Hereford and Angus cross cattle feed Friday at Zeilke Brothers Farm in Coloma.
220413-HP-beef-prices3-photo.jpg

Hereford cattle graze Friday at Zeilke Brothers Farm in Coloma.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags