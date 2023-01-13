230113-HP-affordable-dental-photo.jpg

Affordable Dentures will soon open at 1032 Fairplain Drive in Benton Township.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Another empty Benton Township storefront has gained a new occupant.

Crews are currently renovating at 1032 Fairplain Drive in Benton Township for an incoming Affordable Dentures & Implants clinic.

