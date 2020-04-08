ST. JOSEPH — A man who allegedly sped through one county on I-94 before crashing his car on a rural road in another county, killing his female passenger, has been bound over for trial on a murder charge.
Jajuan Gabriel, 24, of Detroit, is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 15 death of Carmisha Slayton, 22, also from Detroit. Gabriel also is charged with first-degree fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving causing death, and driving while license suspended causing death.
His trial is set to begin June 2 in Berrien County Trial Court.
Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said Slayton was flown from the crash scene to a Kalamazoo hospital, where she died. An autopsy report lists cause of death as complications from multiple injuries, Pierangeli said.
The pursuit of Gabriel’s vehicle began near Bridgman in Berrien County and ended on County Road 687 in Van Buren County, where the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into a large utility pole, according to police testimony. A preliminary hearing began in March and was adjourned until autopsy results came in last week.
Baroda-Lake Township Patrol Officer John Hopkins testified at the hearing that as he attempted to stop the car in Berrien County, his patrol vehicle reached its maximum speed of 128 mph and he still could not get close enough to the speeding driver to see his license plate.
Hopkins radioed for backup and Berrien County sheriff’s deputies joined the effort to stop the speeding car.
A Berrien County Sheriff’s Department reserve officer testified that at one point, he got close enough to the fleeing car to read the license plate number. Officer Thomas Dumminger said he called in the plate number to dispatch, then backed off.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Brandon Davis testified at Gabriel’s preliminary hearing as an expert accident investigator. He told the court that, based on the car’s airbag control module, the fleeing vehicle was traveling 94 mph five seconds before impact, and 53 mph at impact. He added that there was no evidence of brakes being applied.
Davis said after the car went out of control and left the road it was slowed only by thick, piled up snow, before hitting the utility pole, with most of the impact on the passenger’s side.
Gabriel remains in the Berrien County jail awaiting trial. He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.