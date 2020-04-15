SOUTH HAVEN — Do-It Corp.’s prime business is making hang tabs for retailers to display their products. Now, however, the South Haven-based company is joining other manufacturers across the United States that are retooling machinery to produce much-needed medical equipment to protect first responders and health-care workers from coronavirus.
The company has designed and is now producing low-cost, disposable plastic face shields.
“This item is right in our wheelhouse,” Do-It President Mark McClendon said. “We are ready to quickly and inexpensively produce a face shield that can be used one time, as needed, and then disposed.”
Do-It classifies its new product as an “economy face shield.” It is not intended to be considered as surgical- or medical-grade personal protection equipment. Rather, the shields are designed for use by first responders, food service workers, nursing home care workers and health care workers at COVID-19 testing stations, retail cashiers and non-intensive care, non-surgical healthcare workers, according to company officials.
The clear face shield’s design is based closely on one created by New York University’s COVID-19 Task Force to address the critical supply shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) among health care workers around the world, according to McClendon.
To manufacture the face shields, Do-It is using existing materials, equipment and production methods and is capable of making thousands of face shields each week, according to John Deschaine, director of marketing for Do-It.
“We are able to produce 100,000 or more of these shields each week and could produce more if needed,” Deschaine said.
The company’s first shipment of 200 face shields was delivered earlier this week to South Haven Area Emergency Services.
“Our desire is to initially focus on our community and Southwest Michigan first,” Deshaine said. “We are now getting the word out and answering questions from people all around the world.”
Each box that Do-It ships contains 100 each of face shields, forehead straps and head straps. Also included in the box is an assembly instruction sheet. In addition, the company has created a YouTube video to show people how to quickly assemble the mask.
The company repurposed two existing Do-It Products, normally used to make plastic carry handles to create the face shields.
The clear plastic face shield does not have anti-fog, anti-glare or anti-scratch coatings. Instead it is designed to attach to a person’s head to allow for ventilation around the forehead to limit any potential fogging of the mask.
This isn’t the first time Do-It has produced something for use by industries now considered highly essential during the coronavirus pandemic, according to company officials.
Since 1973, the company has been designing and producing plastic retail display components to various industries around the world including ones that provide food, medical supply and personal care products.
“This mask fits our core business really well,” McClendon said. “We were looking for a way to help fight this virus. We believe that this mask can be helpful to first responders or anyone who has to work with the public during this coronavirus emergency.”