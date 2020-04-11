Many Southwest Michigan residents are looking wistfully across the state line at Indiana, where landscapers continue to mow lawns and florist shops take orders over the phone, with customers picking them up at the curb.
Both of these activities, plus others, are temporarily banned in Michigan due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order that was just extended to the end of April, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Niles, said he supports the governor’s passion to save lives, but disagrees with how far she has gone with her executive orders.
“I have a lot of respect for her leadership and her courage. However, my job is to make sure that we’re able to support her and make sure that people are able to stay safe while also continuing on in their livelihoods if they are able to do so safely,” he said.
He said many Michigan residents have shared with him their stories about how their businesses are being devastated even though they could continue working while maintaining social distance.
“I’ve literally been on the phone two weeks straight with people who are simply losing their livelihoods and the nest eggs that they have in their business,” Paquette said. “And they’re watching folks in Indiana who are able to still work and folks who are working (in Michigan) on federal contracts still be able to work.”
Lowe’s in Benton Township was restricted last weekend by the Benton Township police for selling items out of its garden center because that is not deemed as essential. Paquette said Michigan State Police troopers were recently patrolling the Rural King parking lot in Niles, making sure customers were only allowed to buy essential materials.
He said Michigan is starting to feel like a police state.
“When our government does make these far reaching one-size-fits-all applications, it hurts a lot of people that don’t need to be hurt,” he said.
Paquette said it’s not a case of saving lives versus staying in business. It’s a case of having common sense and allowing businesses that can stay open safely do so.
New order
When Whitmer extended the stay-home order on Thursday, she also expanded it.
Under the new order, Whitmer said big box stores like Walmart will have to close portions of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, paint and furniture, because those items are not essential.
“If you’re not buying food or medicine or other essential items, you should not be going to the store,” Whitmer said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has also issued a stay-at-home order, which is set to expire April 20.
His press secretary, Rachel Hoffmeyer, confirmed that under his order, stores like Lowe’s are still allowed to sell garden supplies, and big box stores aren’t being required to rope off portions of the store not considered essential.
In addition, she confirmed that contractors are allowed to work on private homes, golf courses are open and nonessential businesses like greenhouses can take orders over the phone or online and deliver them to the customer at the curb, like restaurants are allowed to do.
Holcomb added that while businesses are allowed to operate, they must do so safely by complying with social distance regulations and by regularly sanitizing commonly touched areas.
The updated March 28 federal guidelines state that essential workers include “workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, builders, contractors, HVAC Technicians, landscapers, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, businesses and buildings such as hospitals, senior living facilities, any temporary construction required to support COVID-19 response.”
Whitmer’s new stay-at-home executive order states that its list of essential workers is still based on the original March 19 federal guidelines.
“This order does not adopt any subsequent guidance document released by this same agency,” the order states.
Wendzel, LaSata weigh in
State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Coloma, said in a news release that it is wrong for Whitmer to ignore the updated federal guidelines.
“The fact that the governor refuses to adapt to expert recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security as so many of her colleagues have done is troubling and isn’t supported by data,” Wendzel said. “This additional clamp-down is the last thing we need right now and hurts not only business owners, but every single one of our friends and neighbors.”
She said that Michigan owners who can run their businesses while maintaining social distancing guidelines should be allowed to do so.
State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, echoed Paquette’s and Wendzel’s opposition to Michigan’s essential worker order being so limited.
“I have heard from numerous businesses from our district lamenting the fact that, while under similar circumstances, their competitors in Indiana are open for business while they are ordered closed,” said LaSata in a news release. “Our business owners and job providers are more than capable of operating safely – they have so far trusted the government during this crisis and it is time the government trusted them.”
LaSata said that the state senate recently announced a bipartisan “Safe Behavior for Safe Workplaces” work group to developing a plan to reopen the economy, with the deadline of April 17 to deliver its recommendations to Whitmer.
“I am confident that the new Safe Behavior for Safe Workplaces work group will develop sound recommendations that can help get our state back to work quickly and safely,” LaSata said. “I will continue to share feedback from my discussions with Southwest Michigan businesses with the workgroup as they conduct their thorough and expeditious work.”