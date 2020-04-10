SOUTH HAVEN — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, the expected economic toll on tourism towns such as South Haven is only getting worse.
“I think we’re going to be in for trying times,” said Jay Marcoux.
Marcoux and members of his family own three downtown restaurants – Phoenix Street Cafe, Julia’s at the Pavilion and Kitchen 527; each catering to different palettes, and each one generally full during the busy summer season.
Marcoux fears that may not be the case this summer, even if Michigan’s stay-at-home order is lifted early next month.
“Say we can open May 1. People will be gun shy for a month or two. And then you only have a month left to the season,” Marcoux said. “I’m worried.”
There will be other ripple effects.
The annual South Haven Festival of Cars had been planned for June 13, but several weeks ago organizers decided to cancel it, citing concerns about crowds of people being unable to retain social distancing.
South Haven Center for the Arts Members Show, scheduled to last through May 16, remains a “virtual” online show at this point, while a bigger draw for visitors – marinas – are being impacted not by the pandemic necessarily, but by near record-high water levels on Lake Michigan.
Latest figures compiled by the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers show that for the first quarter of 2020, the lake level surpassed records set during the same time period in 1986.
This year’s high water has already forced South Haven to close its Northside Marina for the boating season in order to make upgrades to its dockside electrical system that posed a danger to boaters.
“Electric repairs were not scheduled for the Northside Municipal Marina this year,” Harbor Master Kate Hosier said in March when the city decided to close the marina. “However, due to the high water and severe storms this winter, staff had concerns regarding the electric system.”
Whether boaters will return to South Haven’s other marinas for the summer season remains to be seen. Last year’s near record high water levels on Lake Michigan and the city harbor proved difficult enough for them, according to a survey the Harbor Commission took of Northside Marina boaters last fall.
“The surges and the high water levels coming in off the lake are a real challenge,” one boater commented. “I know you can’t control Mother Nature, but this is the hardest thing to manage within the marina.”
Another aspect of South Haven’s tourism industry – lodging – is also being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Bookings for vacation rentals, hotels and bed and breakfasts usually picks up significantly in March and April, according to Scott Reinert, executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Not this year, though.
“As you would expect due to the virus and the governor’s executive order related to lodging, bookings for April and May have dropped dramatically,” Reinert said. “I’m anticipating a 90 percent drop in revenues for those two months.”
Reservations for the rest of the summer tourism season are also off.
“At this point, reservations for the summer are well behind previous years as I think more people are in a ‘wait and see’ mode,” Reinert added.
Yet he remains optimistic for an uptick once the pandemic subsides.
“Being primarily a summer tourism destination, we are hopeful that we can recover in time for the major season – June through September,” Reinert said. “Almost 75 percent of tourism-related revenues are generated in those four months. Recent research on traveler sentiment indicates that folks will be eager to travel again once we come through this crisis, and that many will opt to drive versus fly. So our hope is that there will be pent-up demand in time to support the summer season.”