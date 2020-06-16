DOWAGIAC — Police are investigating two separate drive-by shootings they say happened in the city over the weekend.
Public Safety Director Steven Grinnewald said shots were fired at one house at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at another house at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. People were inside both houses, but no one was injured.
In the Saturday incident, Dowagiac police were dispatched to a house in the 100 block of James Street. Officers determined several shots had been fired at the house, and witnesses said they came from vehicles passing by the house. There were three people inside the house, police said.
In the early morning incident on Sunday, police were called to a house in the 400 block of Maple Street. Responding officers again found evidence that several shots had been fired at the house. There were four people inside, but no one was injured.
Grinnewald said based on their investigation, police believe the two incidents might be related, and they do not appear to be random acts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dowagiac police at 782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.