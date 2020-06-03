DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union High School will hold graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 on June 27 or 28, at Dowagiac’s Taylor Alumni Field, depending on the state of Michigan guidelines.
Matthew Nelson and Nicole Whan are co-valedictorians and Jossalyn Rogalski is salutatorian.
Nelson is planning to study pre-engineering at Lake Michigan College and then transfer to Western Michigan University for mechanical engineering to work in either product design or design troubleshooting.
Whan will study at Lawrence Tech University to major in chemistry and also play volleyball for the college. She wants to pursue a career as a forensic scientist in a crime lab.
Rogalski plans to get an associate’s degree first and work with animals, hoping to become a zoologist.
Dowagiac’s 121 seniors include: Markam Alexander, Elizabet Aranda, Alexis Baker, Jacob Beach, Michael Berry, Alyssa Boese, Savannah Bowker, Shelby Boyd, Elizabeth Brito, William Brock, Trae Brookins, Dashawn Brooks, Audriauna Brown, Hailey Byrd, Jose Carrillo, Kole Checkley, Arianna Conley, William Craft, Keila Crocker, Kylee Cromer, Jenna Davis, Charles Dease, Dakota Depoy, Mallary Dohm, Nickolas Dussel, Haydyn First, Rebecca Franklin, Lacey Fry, Makenna Gaideski, Stacia Gallegos.
Mathew Galvan, Mikaylah Gardner-Dejoinville, Gregory Goodrich, Lukas Green, Jordan Greenman, Nathan Hammond, Nicole Harley, Cole Hartline, John Hassle Jr., Aubry Hazlegrove, Madison Helmuth, Al’Dreon Henderson, De’Ondray Henry, Maddison Hill, Alexis Hills.
Sarah Hippensteel, Renee Hoekstra, Alexis Huizar, Tyler Huston, Austin Igert, McKenzie Janssen, Drew Jarvis, Marissa Jones, Gavin Judd, Anthony Kidd, Ryan Kiggins, Makayla Koncsol, Austin Kuhl.
Deimetrius Lanier Jr., Adrian Lee, William Leonard, Adam Lindsey, Shawn Little, Deeana Lucio, Caleb Luthringer, Leticia Marquez, Jordan McConnell.
Benjamin McCrorey, Alexander McIntosh, Makayla Mellema, Daana Mireles Veloz, Jordan Morseau, Matthew Mosier.
Cailyn Murphy, David Napier II, Matthew Nelson, Benjamin Owen, Hiris Paredes, Lamberto Paredes, Ryan Payne, Maren Peterson, Dominic Phillips, Ethan Phillips, Evan Phillips, Madison Potter, Desiree Raab, Steven Randle.
Mercedez Reece, Destiny Reed, TaJaun Reed, Bethany Richey, Billy Roden Jr., David Rodriguez, Jossalyn Rogalski, Alexis Ross, Austin Ross, Alexa Scherer, Michael Schlup, Leah Scholten, Christopher Schultz, Erin Schultz, William Smiechowski II, Luke Staten, Kaitlyn Stilwell, Jacob Stokes, Lynsie Stolpe.
Morgan Welch, Nicole Whan, Greta Whitaker, Shelby Whitaker, Skylan Whitaker-Baham, Isabella Whitmore, Raegan Wild, Hunter Williamson, Adam Wilson, Cristian Wilson, Justice Wirick Garrelts, Anthoney Withers, Brent Yeager, Alessandra Zaghetti.