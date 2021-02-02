BENTON TOWNSHIP — January ranks third since the start of the pandemic for new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Berrien County.
Berrien County saw 1,379 new cases during January. November had the most new cases of any month, 3,628, while December had the second highest number of new cases, 2,292.
In addition, the county recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths in January. December was the deadliest month with 61 deaths, and last May was the second deadliest with 34 deaths.
January began with an average of about 44 COVID-19 patients admitted each day at Spectrum Health Lakeland. On Monday morning, the hospital system reported 13 patients admitted. That’s down from 22 last Monday and 40 the Monday before that.
Berrien County recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Last weekend, the county had recorded 106 new cases.
During the same three days, the county recorded 117 recoveries and one death.
With the deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,300 active COVID-19 cases. That’s compared to about 2,094 active cases on Jan. 1.
Vaccine update
The St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Service Center on Monday began scheduling people 65 and older for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The clinics are scheduled for Feb. 11 and March 11 at the center, along Lincoln Avenue in St. Joseph. People are asked to call the center at 429-7768, and talk with a staff member to schedule an appointment.
Center staff warned in their February newsletter that appointments will fill up fast, though there were still appointments available as of Monday afternoon.
As of Sunday, Berrien County has administered 14,234 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,046 of those being second doses, according to state figures.
That’s an additional 5,070 doses since last Sunday.
State reports
The state reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Andrews University on Monday, entailing 11 cases among both students and staff.
An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
No other school outbreaks were reported at any Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools.
The state also reported Monday six recent cases of COVID-19 in residents of Berrien County long-term care facilities. No new resident deaths were reported.
No recent resident cases or deaths were reported at Van Buren or Cass County long-term care facilities.
While resident cases have slowed, about 21 new staff cases were reported at various facilities across the three counties.