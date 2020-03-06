ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County needs to prepare for possible inland flooding as Lake Michigan is expected to set new record-high water levels this spring and summer, county Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin said Thursday.
“If these levels are going to rise another foot, it’s not if, but when,” he said. “We’ve got to be prepared.”
Quattrin said he will be presenting, at next week’s Berrien County Board meeting, an interactive map of areas expected to be impacted as Lake Michigan continues to rise. He said inland lakes and rivers are already being affected by rising Big Lake waters.
For example, neighborhoods around Paw Paw Lake are starting to flood. He said the weir (dam-like structure) that manages the water levels of that lake should be upgraded, or the flooding will get worse. And he said that’s something that can be done before the flooding gets worse.
“I don’t want people to think I’m Noah, telling everybody we need to run and build an ark. But I think we do need a plan for the ark and to be ready for that,” Quattrin said.
Another area he’s been watching is on Riverview Drive at the end of West Britain Avenue in Benton Harbor. On Oct. 31 of last year, he said the St. Joseph River was within 6-8 inches of cresting the berm in that area. If that had happened, the entire area would have been flooded.
Quattrin said it’s not just a matter of property getting wet.
“The issue really is your infrastructure, particularly your (sanitary) sewer,” he said. “Once you start flooding, if those manholes fill with water, it will back the sewer up. ... There will be pathogens in the water.”
Sewage in floodwaters causes all sorts of health problems.
“That’s what happened in New Orleans after (Hurricane) Katrina,” he said. “It wasn’t the sea water. It was the sewage backing up, and it was a huge environmental problem.”
He said thinking ahead could prevent a lot of problems this spring.
“This is not a Benton Harbor issue, a St. Joe or New Buffalo issue,” he said. “It’s a countywide issue. We as a county need to work together to be ready for this. ... I’m trying to get people to start thinking.”
He said his eyes were opened to the fact that the county wasn’t ready during the 500-year flood in February 2018, when the dam was opened in Berrien Springs, flooding neighborhoods along the St. Joseph River. The U.S. Coast Guard was called out to search along Derfla Drive in Royalton Township and evacuate stranded homeowners.
Damage costs were estimated at more than $8 million, with at least 345 properties affected.
“I realized we didn’t have the breadth of contractors to fix all the problems quick enough,” he said. “We were ready with our engineering and reporting. What we struggled with was having enough of the contractors with equipment and being able to move the equipment.”
Since then, Quattrin said he’s developed a network of contractors ready to work with his office in the case of an emergency.
If communities are expecting to use sandbags to protect property, do they have enough sandbags and sand?
He said the emergency management teams with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office are prepared to help people, but not property.