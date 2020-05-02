ST. JOSEPH — “My dad was my best friend. He was so strict coming up, and I get it now. I needed him a little longer, but I guess God needed him more,” Xaiantria Nichols said Friday.
“I remember the notes he’d put in my lunch. I wish I could find that lunchbox with those notes. No parent is perfect, but my dad was perfect for us,” the daughter of Damon Nichols said. “My dad made such an impact.”
That was evident Friday when cars filled the parking lot at Starks & Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph, where a unique funeral was held for Nichols, 45, who died April 21 at his home in Benton Harbor following a battle with cancer. He worked as a Berrien County dispatcher, a job friends say he loved, for 14 years.
The celebration of life for Damon “Buddha” Nichols was officiated by Minister Stanley Scott, youth pastor at Second Baptist Church in Benton Harbor.
Due to restrictions on gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic, only immediate family was in the chapel, but other relatives, co-workers and friends, including dozens of public safety workers, listened in the parking lot over their car radios tuned to a station that could only be heard in the Starks & Menchinger parking lot.
The service opened with Al Green’s rendition of “For the Good Times,” and closed with “Really Going to Miss You” by Smoky Robinson.
Nestled in between were Bible readings, the reading of condolences people had sent in, remarks by family members, the reading of poems written by family members and the eulogy, delivered by Scott.
Scott said the first time he saw Damon Nichols was in 1992 when Scott was a freshman at Benton Harbor High School and Nichols was a senior.
“He had a full beard, the arms of a linebacker and the neck of a boxer,” Scott said. He said he wondered if Nichols was a student or a teacher.
He prayed for the Lord to help friends and family make sense of Nichols’ early death and said, “There’s a difference between being missed and being remembered. Damon lived a life to be missed, and you are all here today because of the life he lived.”
Tom Starks, owner/manager at Starks & Menchinger, said it was the second funeral to have been broadcast in the parking lot, so friends could be there to support the family. Special equipment is rented from an electronics company so attendees can listen to a Celebration of Life service while sitting in their cars.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders keeping people apart, it’s a way to bring people together to support grieving families, Starks said. And a way for friends to say goodbye.
Co-workers and friends of Nichols shared memories of him prior to Friday’s funeral service.
Berrien County 911 dispatcher John MacGregor said it’s easy to lose track of time while fielding emergency calls.
But if Damon Nichols was working, MacGregor always knew when it was time for shift change.
“We worked on different shifts and it wasn’t hard to figure out it was time for shift change because we’d hear his booming laugh echoing in the hallway. He always had something funny to say and was just a complete joy to be around,” MacGregor said.
Despite his booming laugh, Nichols was all business on the job.
“Professionally, he was very dedicated. He worked hard and did his utmost to ensure the community could rely on 911 services. His loss is deeply felt by all of us,” MacGregor said.
Tony Gousetis said he worked alongside Nichols as one of his supervisors but, more importantly, one of his friends.
“Damon was one of the most intelligent, funny, easy-going people I have ever met. If ever I was having a bad day, as soon as I got to work, Damon would have me laughing within minutes,” Gousetis said. “Damon had probably at least a dozen different ‘sayings’ or catch phrases that he would say, and those same phrases are now used by his co-workers and friends on a daily basis.”
A long line of public safety vehicles, representing the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, several area police and fire departments and Medic 1, with lights flashing, escorted Nichols to his final resting place at North Shore Memory Gardens.
The procession made its way under a large American flag suspended over M-63 north of St. Joseph.