ST. JOSEPH — The days surrounding the Fourth of July holiday are among the most deadly on the nation’s highways.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement will join police across the country in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign now through July 19. Motorists will see increased patrols and enforcement, and zero tolerance for people who drive impaired.
“It’s a shame we have to keep repeating ourselves, but the message remains the same: Drunk driving is deadly and illegal,” Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said in a news release. “We want our community to stay safe, so make no mistake, if you are caught drinking and driving, you will be pulled over and arrested.”
Bailey said that sadly, many people still think driving impaired is no big deal.
“Under no circumstances is it ever acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking,” the sheriff said in the release. “Doing so endangers you, your passengers, and everyone on the road.”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunken driving accounted for 29 percent of motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2018, the most recent year for which those statistics are available.
Between 6 p.m. July 3 and 6 a.m. July 5 of that year, 193 people died in motor vehicle crashes. The NHTSA says that 40 percent of the crashes during that period involved drunken driving, up from 38 percent the previous year.
Police and the NHTSA urge people to designate a sober driver before heading out for the day or evening.
“If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving,” Bailey said. “Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely. And if you have a friend who is about to (drive drunk), take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.”
Anyone who spots a possibly drunken driver on the road is asked to call the Berrien County Dispatch Center at 983-3060.