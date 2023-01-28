BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Thursday.
Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
Deputies found the driver and sole occupant of the SUV dead inside the vehicle. The truck driver suffered no injuries.
Witnesses reported the SUV was heading eastbound on U.S. 12, following another semi-truck. After cresting a hill, the SUV pulled out to pass the truck. The SUV lost control and ran off the roadway to the left, nearly striking a guardrail.
Witnesses said the SUV regained control as it pulled back onto the road, but was hit head-on by the westbound semi-truck. After the collision, the semi pushed the SUV backward sliding off the roadway into a deep embankment with the semi rolling on its side and coming to rest on top of the SUV.
The SUV driver’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The sheriffs office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service, Bertrand Township Fire Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Crash Unit and the medical examiner from Western Michigan School of Medicine in Kalamazoo.
Wet and slushy roads appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.