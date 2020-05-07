ST. JOSEPH — The case against a Benton Harbor man who had been charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death has been dismissed.
Louis Lacy-Garrett, 38, was to have gone on trial accused of causing the drug overdose death of Brionna Capozio, 24, of Coloma. She died at home July 12, 2019, after injecting heroin she allegedly bought from Lacy-Garrett, according to testimony in a preliminary hearing for Lacy-Garrett last November.
At the conclusion of that probable cause hearing, Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula had ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.
If convicted on the delivery causing death charge, Lacy-Garrett would have faced life or any term of years in prison, and his sentence could have been supplemented due to prior convictions.
Lacy-Garrett’s case had been moving slowly through the court system because he was insisting on defending himself so he could question witnesses. He said his lawyers were not asking the right questions.
According to testimony and evidence presented during the preliminary hearing, a heroin/fentanyl mix had caused or significantly contributed to Capozio’s death, and Lacy-Garrett had allegedly sold her the drugs.
Jeff Taylor, chief trial attorney in the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, said the case against Lacy-Garrett was dismissed earlier this week.
“The investigation revealed that we could not sustain our burden of proof at trial,” Taylor said.