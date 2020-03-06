EAU CLAIRE — People came out on both sides of the recreational marijuana issue Wednesday night in Eau Claire, revealing a community split on the issue.
Proponents say allowing recreational marijuana businesses in the village will help grow business, while opponents said they don’t want to see it in their community.
Eau Claire Village Council members held the public hearing at the Eau Claire District Library to receive public comment on the issue. The village council voted a few years ago to allow medical marijuana facilities to open, but it has yet to decide the recreational marijuana issue. Around 40 local residents attended the hearing.
Former village president and retired Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joe Garski is among those opposed. “I’m totally against it. I don’t think it’s good for us – I don’t think it’s a good idea,” he said. “I don’t think people would come here for recreational marijuana and then stay and shop in the village.”
“I don’t have anything against medical marijuana. I’m only against selling recreational marijuana on Main Street,” he added.
Gene McLaughlin is also opposed. “I’m strongly opposed to recreational marijuana and people having a place to come in and smoke weed,” he said. “I don’t think having a place where people come and smoke would be good for the community. This shouldn’t be what we’re known for.”
Village President John Glassman has a different take. He noted that the village has lost businesses over the years, including a grocery store and a bank. “These (marijuana) businesses are knocking on the door. The question is do we let them in?” he said.
Tom Wright is getting set to open the village’s only medical marijuana businesses. His company, Michigan Total Healing Center, is set to open a grow facility in the next few months in the old Silver Mills building, and a retail medical marijuana business on Main Street later this summer.
He also wants to also have the ability to sell recreational marijuana and noted that municipalities can allow recreational marijuana businesses without allowing for public consumption. He added that the rules, regulations and security for marijuana businesses are strict and that no one under age 21 can get in.
“It will be stricter than any bar,” he said. “There are adult-use permits available, but that’s not what we’re looking to do. At what point do you decide to restrain more jobs coming? It’s here, it’s not going anywhere. The cat’s out of the bag. It will only be good for the village.”
“I’ve heard about the golden days of Eau Claire and we’d like to contribute to getting back to those days,” he added. “Look at Bangor. You can see the difference there already. They’ve seen a 10- to 20-percent jump in business. It’s going to be here regardless, it just allows us to do more business.”
Others also spoke in favor of allowing the recreational product. Neil Zech, a disabled veteran, said he’s been smoking pot off and on for 50 years and said it’s helped him a lot health-wise. “In the old days it was about getting high, but now at 64 I’m using it for medical reasons,” Zech said.
Jason Truman is also a veteran, as well as a former law enforcement officer. He said he is from Indianapolis but also has a home in Benton Harbor. Truman said he’s seen the benefits of medical marijuana, both for himself and others, and would like to open a marijuana business in the area.
“I think recreational marijuana should be regulated, but there can be middle ground and compromise,” he said. “You could let it go for six months and see how it’s doing.”
Glassman thanked people for coming to the meeting and expressing their views. He did not give a date regarding when the village council might decide the issue, though their next meeting is March 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the village hall. He and other village officials have said the main problem the village has is lack of space for such facilities.