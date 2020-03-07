EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire school district residents will have more to vote on than just presidential candidates Tuesday.
They will also be asked to approve a six-year renewal of the district’s non-homestead operating millage.
The current millage expires with the 2020 tax levy. The millage request on the ballot Tuesday will run from 2021 to 2026.
Residents are being asked to approve a levy of 19.01 mills on all properties except people’s principal residences. The Eau Claire district covers the Eau Claire area in Berrien County as well as a small part of nearby Cass County.
The district can levy a maximum of 18 mills on non-homestead properties in any year, so this increase protects again future Headlee rollbacks. The levy is expected to raise an estimated $520,000 in 2021.
Superintendent Ann Shell noted that the non-homestead millage levy is necessary in order for the district to collect the full per pupil foundation allowance from the state.
“For 2019-2020, the district collects $8,111 per student in foundation allowance,” she said. “This is made up of about $693 per pupil in local non-homestead property tax. The balance is $7,418 per student in net state aid foundation.”
If the millage is not renewed, the district would lose about $520,000 or about 8.5 percent of its foundation allowance, according to Shell.