EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire High School has 34 graduating seniors in the class of 2020. A commencement exercise will be held later this summer at the school with Randall Ellsworth, Eau Claire special education teacher, as speaker.
The varsity boys basketball team had an amazing season that was cut short due to COVID-19, not allowing them to play in the district championship game, which would have been the first time the Beavers made it to districts since 2006.
Kayla Arend and Zyren Gilbert are co-valedictorians. Melanie Ginther is salutatorian.
Arend, daughter of Jeremy and Kathy Arend of Eau Claire, will attend the University of Michigan to study psychology to become an ABA therapist or child psychologist.
Gilbert, son of Danyette and Lashun Williams of Benton Harbor, will study biochemistry at Grand Valley State University.
Ginther, daughter of Tara Marie and Carl Ginther of Eau Claire, will finish her last year at Southwestern Michigan College and transfer to Purdue Northwest with plans to become a veterinary technician.
Members of the 2020 graduating class include: Alaisha Allen, Kayla Arend, Kobe Aubill, Jennah Bailey, Alecksei Berget, Mikayla Bryant, Dakota Clark, Darian Davis, Skylaar Davis, Tiana Dyson, Ayanna Fletcher, Jocelyn Garski, Zyren Gilbert, Melanie Ginther, Eylisa Gomez, Marquis Hackney, Jesse Jackson, Mon’Taveon Johnson, Zion Kildare, Conner Langer, Cintia Martinez, Karla Martinez, Genesis Mendoza-Blanco, Angelise Morgan, Brandt Ostrom, Dei’Jon Palmer, Fernando Pinon-Cardenas, Wendy Raya, Carter Rodriguez, Ayana Roldan-Lopez, Shadiamond Roseburgh, Phoebe Steinke, Berenice Suarez Cervantes, Laken Teague.